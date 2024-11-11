Stakeholders Discuss UGCs In Branding, Storytelling

In celebration of this year’s World Digital Marketing Day, Global Media Alliance has held a virtual event to explore the evolving global marketing landscape, driven by the rise of digital platforms.

The virtual discussion on X centered around the theme “The Power of UGCs in Developing Brands and Storytelling” was hosted by Emmanuel Obuobi.

The session featured creators and industry experts who unpacked the immense potential of user-generated content (UGC) in building brand trust, loyalty, and authenticity.

Brand consultant, Samuel Kwabena Ansong, emphasised the role of UGC in engaging customers actively. “Encourage your customers to create content with your brand; it builds credibility and a sense of belonging,” he stated, advising brands to leverage UGC to establish genuine connections.

Digital creator Akosua Shirley, highlighted the financial potential of UGC for creators, sharing, “UGC offers a unique opportunity for creators to monetize their work while connecting with brands.”

Senior Account Manager and content creator, Abena Otopea, focused on UGC’s effectiveness in building trust and authenticity, stating, “People are less likely to lie about brands unless they are officially affiliated, making UGC a powerful tool for honest endorsements.”

The panel also touched on challenges related to UGC, particularly the limited control brands has over how consumers use their products and hashtags.

However, as Shirley put it, “When it comes to UGC, do not force customers; create an identity, and customers will naturally align with it.”

By Samuel Boadi