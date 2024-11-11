COCOBOD Honours 2024 Best Cocoa Farmers

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has honoured the 2024 best cocoa farmers for their outstanding contribution to the growth of the cocoa industry at its head office in Accra.

The 2024 national best cocoa farmer, Kwame Alex, from Bompieso in the Western Region who produces over 3,500 bags of cocoa a year with about 130 acres was presented with a Toyota Hilux double-cabin pick up, safety goggles, cocoa products and a plaque.

He also received a motorised sprayer, ear protectors, hand gloves, a standard pruner and wellington boots.

Most enterprising female cocoa farmer, Naa Adjeley from Western South also received a single cabin-mini truck, a standard pruner, tricycle, a plaque and some cocoa products.

Madam Naa Adjeley, also received a cheque amount of GH¢80,000 from World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) while all enterprising female cocoa farmers at the regional level also received GH¢20,000

Mr. Solomon Tohola, from Assin Fosu, in the Central Region who was adjudged 2024 national most promising cocoa farmer also received a single-cabin mini truck, a plaque, cocoa products and a standard pruner.

Others are the National sheanut picker, Winnifred Batabana, who received a tricycle, pairs of hand gloves, pairs of wellington boots, a polo t-shirt, cocoa products, a plaque, protective gear with hats machetes and solar torchlights.

Mr. Victor Benefo from Bepong in the Kwahu South district who also won the national best coffee farmer with 25 acres of coffee plantation was presented with a plaque, pairs of handgloves, pairs of wellington boots, overalls with hats, and cocoa products.

Chief Executive of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo who lauded the efforts of the farmers for their commitment to the Cocoa farming over the years said government in the last eight years invested in the cocoa sector to boost production.

According to him, the government has invested significantly to provide farmers with fertilisers, extention service personnel among others hence appealed to the farmers to take advantage of all those investment made by government and continue to work hard to increase cocoa production which continues to earn the country huge foreign exchange.

He also advised the youth to consider farming especially cocoa farming as one of the lucrative work they could do citing the example of the national best cocoa farmer who attained that feat at a youthful age.

Mr. Kwame Alex also thanked COCOBOD on behalf of the winners for its support to cocoa farmers over the years.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah