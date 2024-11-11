Chief Supports Teachers, Students

Nana Kwabena Gyan presenting a laptop computer to one of the students

The Chief of Memahomo, in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region, Nana Kwabena Gyan II, has pledged to promote education in order to guarantee a brighter future for children in his community.

He believes that education is the only key to development, and was hopeful that with a little support, the students will achieve success in their endeavours.

To this end, Nana Kwabena Gyan II, has supported some selected teachers and students with some items to serve as incentives to encourage them to continue to work and study hard.

The items included television sets, refrigerator, laptop computers, students mattresses, exercise books and school uniforms, worth about GH¢40,000.00.

Apart from rewarding the teachers and students who excelled in their BECE recently, he also appreciated some PTA members, parents, nurses and media personnel with assorted items.

He said the motive behind his kind gesture was to assist the students in particular to have access to quality education.

“I want to also help to raise the standard of Memahomo D/A Basic school, which was nothing to write home about before I became the chief of the community,” he said.

Nana Kwabena Gyan II revealed that, because of the love he has for education, he has given free accommodation to some teachers who have been posted to the area and has also employed extra teaching staff and paying them from his own resources at the end of every month.

He pleaded with the government to post more teachers to the community to ensure effective teaching and learning.

Municipal Director for Education, Catherine Biney, thanked the chief for his kind gesture and the support towards improving the standard of education in the area.

She suggested that as part of efforts to appreciate the chief, the school should be named after Nana Kwabena Gyan II.

Madam Biney encouraged other traditional leaders and stakeholders as well as other organisations to help promote better and quality education in the municipality.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi