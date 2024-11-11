Yendi MP Commissions Health Centre At Sunsong

Farouk Aliu Mahama with Joana Quarcoo, commissioning the Centre

Member of Parliament for the Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has commissioned a health center in Sunsong in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.

The health center is set to provide general medical care to the residents of Sunsong and its surrounding areas.

The Yendi MP also cut sod for a four-bedroom accommodation facility for health workers in the Sunsong community, which is expected to be completed within six months.

During the commissioning of the Sunsong health center, Farouk Aliu Mahama noted that the facility will serve thousands of residents in the constituency and beyond.

“This facility has been fully funded by my office as part of my efforts to enhance healthcare delivery in the constituency,” he said.

Yendi Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service, Joana Quarcoo, indicated that the newly established health center will significantly improve access to health services, contributing to the achievement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“This facility will serve as the first port of contact for residents, allowing them to receive care locally instead of having to travel all the way to Yendi. This will not only improve healthcare access but also aid in poverty alleviation. This facility is crucial for us in terms of providing healthcare,” he said.

She commended the Yendi MP for his initiative and urged other organisations, individuals, and institutions to follow his example to further enhance healthcare delivery in the Yendi Municipality.

FROM Eric Kombat