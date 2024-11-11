Bawumia Shakes Oforikrom

The crowd at Oforikrom

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shook the foundations of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and its environs Saturday evening.

This was when he stormed the school’s Law auditorium for a stakeholders’ engagement with members of the university community, chiefs, imams and the clergy.

Dr. Bawumia who is the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate in the December 7, 2024 arrived on the KNUST campus from campaign tours in the Asante Akim Central and Bosome Freho constituencies.

Virtually, all human activities on the campus came to a standstill, choking on human and vehicular traffic.

The entire vicinity went agog when the students heard the blurring sirens of Dr. Bawumia’s convoy, with some of the over excited students running to meet and welcome him to the campus.

Almost everyone wanted to either shake hands with or have a photo opportunity with him.

When Dr. Bawumia eventually entered the auditorium, the whole place became charged, with the students doing their own thing.

From the law auditorium, Dr. Bawumia and his team drove to Ayeduase, a town that shares common boundary with KNUST with some students following the ‘Possibilities’ bus to the place.

The NPP Presidential Candidate could not believe his eyes when he got to Ayeduase to see a sea of people who had covered every inch of space on the park and taken over the street and pavement amidst the blowing of vuvuzela and dancing to some rendition of music from some brass band.

It was arguably the largest crowd of his campaign tour of the Ashanti region so far.

Parliamentary Candidate for Oforikrom, Michael Aidoo, was full of gratitude to residents and the party supporters for turning up in their numbers to show solidarity and support for the NPP.

Dr. Bawumia said the number of people that turns up for his rallies is an indication and confidence that the NPP was going to win the upcoming elections.

He, therefore, asked Ghanaians to translate the support for him into votes come December 7 when Ghana heads to the polls.

He promised Ghanaians nothing but the best leadership when given the opportunity to lead the country.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Ayeduase