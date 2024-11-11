‘We Honoured Akufo-Addo With Statue’

Chiefs in the Western Region have debunked media reports that President Akufo-Addo has honoured himself with a statue.

“Our attention has been drawn to a recent widespread media reports concerning the unveiling of a statue of President Akufo-Addo, at the Effia-Nkwanta roundabout.

“We wish to clarify and provide context to the event and the development initiatives it celebrates,” they stated.

According to the chiefs, they rather unveiled the statue in recognition of President Akufo-Addo’s contributions towards the development of the Western Region.

They said, “The President was invited to the venue. However, the unveiling was not performed by him but by Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, the Paramount chief of Lower Dixcove, with support from other esteemed chiefs.”

Setting the records straight in a press release, the chiefs noted that they have consistently supported local development and saw it fitting to commission a statue in honour of President Akufo-Addo.

They said the gesture reflected a tradition of honouring those who invest in the region’s progress and to recognise the transformative impact President Akufo-Addo and his administration have had on the Western Region over the past seven years.

The release indicated that over the years, the chiefs have recognised several distinguished Ghanaians, including Georgina Bus-Kwofie of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly and a renowned hotelier, Anita Mensah.

The release, signed by Obrempon Hima Dekyi XIV, President of Upper Dixcove Traditional Council on behalf of the chiefs, said the Akufo-Addo-led government has been instrumental in spearheading various monumental projects.

According to the release, the various projects are aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and public services of the region.

“Key projects include the rehabilitation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, construction of a three-tier interchange in Takoradi, the resurfacing of the Tarkwa-Takoradi road, and the redevelopment of the Takoradi Market Circle,” the release pointed out.

The rest are the construction of the Dixcove Fishing Harbour, Axim Mini Harbour, Ezinlibo Forward Operating Naval Base, and the Atlantic Port in Takoradi.

The release also mentioned the construction of a new regional hospital at Apimanim, district hospitals in Elubo, Bogoso, and Wassa.

Others included polyclinics in Mpohor and Bokoro; new hospitals in Nsuaem and Amenfi Central; nine new court complexes and numerous CHPS compounds across the region.

The chiefs indicated that about 760 kilometres of road have been constructed and upgraded in the region.

They mentioned the new dual carriage from Takoradi to Agona Nkwanta, the development of the Takoradi Petroleum Services Platform, and the Railway University, as well as the ongoing railway expansion from Kojokrom to Huni Valley

They also mentioned the expansion of Free Senior High School (SHS) infrastructure, including 84 new facilities at various SHS locations, a new SHS in Nsuaem, and an upgraded Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) SHS in Amenfi Central.

“These projects, alongside many others, have been completed while others are in advanced stages of completion and will give a facelift to the region,” the release indicated.

“So honouring individuals who have significantly contributed to the development of the Western Region is a long-standing tradition.

“The Nananom of the Western Region remain committed to fostering growth and are hopeful that current and future leaders will continue to prioritise the development of this vital region,” the release added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi