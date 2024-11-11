Ga Mantse Prays For Ghana In UK Mosque

The Ga Mantse (in white) in the company of the Imam of the mosque and others during the visit

The largest mosque in the UK last Friday hosted a royal guest from Ghana who prayed in the facility for peaceful elections in the country.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, attended prayers at the Baitul Futuh Mosque, the largest mosque in Britain, joining worshippers in praying for peace and stability in Ghana during the upcoming 2024 elections.

His visit forms part of his official engagements with the Ga-Dangbe diaspora community in the UK, alongside activities marking the Grand Homowo Festival in London.

In the prayer session, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II participated in a collective appeal for a peaceful election period in Ghana, underscoring the need for unity and cooperation among Ghanaians across political divides.

The King emphasised that a calm and respectful electoral process is essential for the nation’s future.

The Ga Mantse’s time in the UK has included outreach efforts to strengthen ties with Ghanaian communities and leaders abroad. His message at Baitul Futuh aligns with his longstanding commitment to fostering social harmony, an effort also reflected in ongoing projects led by the Ga Mantse Foundation in Ghana, focusing on education, health, and community support.