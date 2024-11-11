MUSIGA Launches Golden Jubilee Celebration

Some of the musicians in a group photograph after the launch

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has officially launched its Golden Jubilee at the Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC).

The launch ceremony attracted a large number of musicians including Pat Thomas, Smart Nkansah, Naa Amanua of Wulomei fame, Augustina Addison, Rocky Dawuni, Dela Botri and a host of others.

Speaking at the launch, the President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons said a lot of activities have been lined up for the event slated for next year, adding that there will be a series of concerts featuring local and international artistes, lectures, symposiums, dinner gala, among others.

He, however, disclosed that as part of activities lined up “there is also going to be an all-women festival”.

The MUSIGA President therefore invited female musicians across the globe to take part in this festival.

“We are inviting female musicians from all over the world, and it is self-sponsored if you are coming from outside. All the embassies will publish it, so we are expecting women to come to Ghana and then they will mount the stage.

“There will be outdoors, there will be in-doors, there will be church programmes, and we’re thinking about bringing Cece Winans and co here, to collaborate with our artistes, so that at the end of next year, there will be harmony between us and artistes from all over the world,” Bessa Simons added.

He urged corporate Ghana to “join us in marking this milestone. Our key objectives for the celebration include, celebrating MUSIGA’s rich history and contributions, fostering unity within the music community, raising awareness of the ongoing challenges facing musicians, engaging the public through educational and cultural activities, involving the community in charitable efforts, and organising grand events like the MUSIGA Presidential Grand Ball.”

MUSIGA was founded on December 9, 1975 to advocate for musicians’ rights, advance the music industry, and preserve Ghana’s musical history.