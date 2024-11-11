Promote Ghanaian Music In December – Kwame Baah

Kwame Baah

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Yve Digital, Kwame Baah, a well-known music entrepreneur, has advised people to play Ghanaian music intentionally this December in order to help the industry thrive.

According to the digital music marketing expert, December is when Ghanaian music is exposed to a large number of individuals from various backgrounds throughout the festivities.

“With the increasing number of foreigners coming to Ghana around December, I encourage all Ghanaians, particularly DJs and radio stations, to play more Ghanaian music.

“This is a way to expand the industry and support our artistes on the global stage. These little gestures by fans help artistes’ growth and encourage them to create more captivating music,” he posted on Instagram.

When asked about the growth of Ghanaian music in the past few years, Kwame Baah stated that artistes have made positive strides, especially on various streaming platforms.

“More Ghanaian artistes are racking millions of streams across various digital platforms due to the external exposure they are gaining.

“I think Ghanaian artistes are getting the needed recognition on the international platforms, and by playing more of the songs locally, they get more external audiences,” he stated.

Kwame Baah’s influence in the music industry continues to grow after he was adjudged Best Music and Entertainment Personality at the 2023 Forty Under 40 Achievers Awards.