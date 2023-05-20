Strategic Centre For African Affairs Head, IHRC Africa Ambassador Share Thoughts…On 32 Arab League Summit

The head of Strategic Centre for African Affairs Abdel Moneim Boussifita has paid a courtesy call to International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Africa Ambassador, Abu Zein at his Westland office in Accra, Ghana.

The two high profile officials’ discussion centred on the 32 Arab League Summit currently underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.; with emphasis on the recent Tripoli crisis .

The summit seeks to bridge all differences including those within Libya and the Arab Region as a whole

And the duo were expecting a strong closing statement that will eliminate problems in the region on the Summit .

The head of Strategic Centre for African Affairs underscored the need for unity among Arab countries in order to overcome mutual challenges and difficulties among members.

In like manner, the IHRC Africa ambassador, who is also the chairman of African Gateway FX Limited Group expressed optimism that the summit will bring lasting solutions to all the affected nations.

He sympathized with nations and individuals in the region whose fundermental human rights are trampled on and expressed the wish that the summit will find solutions for that.

The Libyan Assets Recovery and Management Office (LARMO) and Strategic Centre for African Affairs has authorized Ambassador Zein to initiate contacts, communications, and correspondence with institutions, persons, entities, deemed to have posesed information on assets belonging to the Libyan state of any nature.

The 32nd Pan- Arab League summit brings together 22 member countries and five observer nations in Saudi Arabia’s coastal town.

The multi-nation meet comes at a time as various geo-political developments are impacting the grouping’s members, including the ongoing situation in Sudan, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and Syria’s readmission to the body.