Student Nurse’s Body Exhumed From Chief’s Palace

Residents of Mankessim in the Central Region have been thrown into a state of shock and fear over the killing of a 25-year-old student nurse whose body was buried at chief’s palace.

The student, Georgina Asor Botchwey was killed and buried secretly allegedly by a Chief and Pastor in the chief’s house at Mankessim.

It is unclear what might have compelled the Chief and Pastor to purportedly commit the heinous crime but some residents suspect the two might have had bouts of sex with the victim before taking her life.

The pastor was arrested at Cape Coast after confessing to the crime to police, hence leading the Police to the Chief’s House for the body to be exhumed.

A bag, shoes, and other belongings of the students were retrieved from the scene.

The Assembly Member for the area Cephas Arthur called on the Inspector General of Police to beef up security in the Mankessim and its environs.

He mentioned that this happens to be the fifth of such an incident in Mankessim this year.

The Assemblyman has therefore called for the prosecution of all persons and accomplices severely to serve as a deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the morgue of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

By Vincent Kubi