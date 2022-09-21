Pastor Arrested For Murdering Student Nurse

A 25-year-old student nurse at Cape Coast has been killed and buried secretly by a Chief and Pastor in the chief’s house at Mankessim in the Central Region.

It is unclear why the Chief who is the Tufohene of Ekumfi Akwakrom and President of the Mankessim Traders Association, Nana Crack, and the pastor allegedly kidnapped the nurse and murdered her after allegedly raping her.

The two are said to have dug a pit in the chief’s house which is under construction and buried the final year student nurse.

The pastor was arrested at Cape Coast after confessing to the crime to the police after which the Police followed him to the Chief’s House.

The chief is however on the run.

The body was retrieved from the chief’s house where her bag, shoes, and other belongings were retrieved.

-BY Daniel Bampoe