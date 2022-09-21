Man, 34, Sentenced To Death Over Murder

A 34-year-old man, Kofi Adjei has been sentenced to death by hanging for murder by a Cape Coast High Court in the Central Region.

The convict, popularly known as Chilling had an altercation with the deceased who was known in Assin Fosu as Kankani.

Due to that, the convict stabbed the deceased with scissors which led to his death.

However, the court after the trial consequently sentenced the convict to death by hanging following the Attorney General’s prosecution.

He’s therefore been sent to the Nsawam Minimum Security Prisons.

BY Daniel Bampoe