Broken-Hearted Man Drinks Weedicide To Death

A 40-year-old man, identified as Sammy is dead after drinking weedicide in a suicide attenpt after his wife left the marriage with his children over a misunderstanding.

The unfortunate incident happened at Kyinaso in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

Reports said the deceased had an altercation with his wife who subsequently left the marriage with the children.

The brother of the deceased, Gyamfi Appiah who confirmed the sad news to Adom Fm explained that he had spoken with the deceased a night before the incident where he expressed displeasure about his wife’s decision to walk out of the marriage.

According to him, the next morning as he was visiting the deceased he met him in a pool of vomit and lying helplessly.

When inquired, the deceased confessed he had consumed poison to end his life due to the pain rendered by his wife.

He was rushed to Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital where he passed on.

Mr. Gyamfi however stressed that the doctors are yet to confirm to them whether their brother died of the poison or something else.

Meanwhile, the incident has also been reported to the Police as investigation is ongoing.

BY Daniel Bampoe