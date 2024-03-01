Students Sensitised On ECOWAS Youth Protocols

Some of the dignitaries with the participants

Some students from second cycle institutions in the Western Region have been sensitised on the protocols and policies of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The workshop, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, seeks to harness the potentials of the youth and encourage them to get involved in decision-making processes at all levels, to shape policies that directly affect them.

Coordinating Director for the Multilateral and International Organisation of the Ministry, Ambassador Mrs. Perpetual Dufu, called for unity and peace among members of ECOWAS.

She indicated that it was crucial for ECOWAS to persevere and ensure that peace and security prevailed as they are prerequisites for development and prosperity.

She, however, mentioned that there were still lingering challenges that needed to be addressed and called for urgent and practical actions to restore the stability and glory of the organisation.

“It must be noted that Ghana’s interest remains aligned with that of the ECOWAS, and we are convinced that our collective efforts will lead us to prevail,” she said.

Head, Policy Coordinating, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry of Youth & Sports, Alhaji Mohammed Saani Adams, urged the youth not to be author of confusion but to work hard to maintain leadership positions at ECOWAS.

In an address read on his behalf, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah said ECOWAS had achieved numerous successes in security and development.

“However, there are still some challenges that needed to be addressed to help restore the stability and glory of the sub regional body,” he stressed.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi