Court Chases Retired Soldier Over Fraud

A CIRCUIT COURT in Accra has issued a warrant for the arrest of a 42-year-old retired military officer charged for defrauding some persons a total of GH¢194,500.00.

The retired soldier, Daniel Asiedu according to a Ghana News Agency report allegedly collected the said money from his victims under the guise of having them enlisted in the Youth in Security Services but failed to honour his promise.

The accused who has been charged with the offence of defrauding by false pretences failed to show up in court when the case was called, leading the prosecution led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Maxwell Oppong to request the court to issue a warrant for his arrest after several failed attempts to have him before the court.

The presiding judge, His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah granted the request and issued a warrant for the arrest of Daniel Asiedu.

The prosecution’s brief fact states that the complainants are some young people and somewhere 2023, the accused person convinced them that he had gotten a slot at the Jubilee House to enlist interested Ghanaians into the various security services.

It said as a result, Mr. Asiedu demanded and succeeded in collecting various sums of money amounting to GH¢194,500.00 from the complainants to secure them admissions into the various security training schools of their choices within three months.

The facts said the accused person could not fulfill his promise and this compelled the complainants to demand a refund of their monies.

On January 24, 2024, the complainants lodged a complaint with the police, leading to the arrest of the accused person.

Mr. Asiedu according to prosecution documents admitted in his cautioned police statement that he met a man in Kibi in the Eastern region, who introduced himself to him as a National Security officer at the Jubilee House and requested him to get interested persons to be recruited into the various security services.

He allegedly admitted to conspiring with a private soldier by name Ebenezer Abor to commit the crime.

The prosecuting fact adds that the case was still under investigation.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak