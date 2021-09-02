Suhum MP Driver Caged Over Funeral Melee

Kofi Agyei, alias Jamalo

The Koforidua – Coocase Court, in the Eastern Regional capital has reminded, Samuel Kofi Agyei, alias Jamalo, driver of Suhum MP, Boafo Kwadwo Asante.

He is in the custody of the police for allegedly causing harm to a New Patriotic Party (NPP) grassroots communicator at Suhum during a funeral, last week.

The accused is to be kept in Police custody till next week Tuesday.

Jamalo was arrested by the Suhum Police yesterday when he presented himself to the Police to assist with investigations.

He was subsequently transferred to the CID Regional Headquarters, Koforidua.

On Thursday morning, the accused was charged with causing harm with an offensive weapon contrary to section 70 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 ( Act 29), and was arraigned before District Court B (Cocoase), Koforidua.

The lawyers of the accused person prayed the Court to grant him bail pending trial.

But the prosecutor said the nature of the offence comes with severe punishment and that the accused is not likely to appear to stand trial.

The Magistrate asked the counsels on both sides to approach the bench.

Subsequently, the Magistrate adjourned the case to Tuesday, 7th September 2021, for the ruling on the bail application.

The offence charged is a first-degree felony which has a maximum jail term of life imprisonment.

That means the accused, should he be found guilty may be sentenced to life imprisonment.

BY Daniel Bampoe