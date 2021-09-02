Charles Bissue Eyes NPP General Secretary Position

Charles Bissue

The successful holding of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) nationwide delegates conference, has set the stage for other internal party activities to secure another term in government for the NPP.

Thus, in breaking the country’s eight-year governance for a political party, some names in the NPP have already started popping up as contenders for some positions in the upcoming National Executive elections.

The General Secretary position which has been a keen contest over the years will again be tougher with names like Charles Bissue popping up as one of the main contenders for the incumbent, John Boadu.

The former Presidential Staffer, Charles Bissue is the NPP Western Regional Secretary.

He seems to be gaining popularity among the masses who claimed the party will break the eight-year governance rule by a political party.

Charles Bissue was the Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

The IMCIM was established in 2017 by the Nana Addo administration to sanitize and curb illegal mining activities in mining communities across the country.

The committee undertook a lot of sensitization activities in various mining communities on the impact of illegal mining until the unfortunate incident where he was captured on camera allegedly taking money to influence office decisions.

However, an investigation by a police report cleared Mr Bissue of any wrongdoing.