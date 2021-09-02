Mafi Aflokope Murder: Court Remands 3 Into Custody

A Dabala District Court has remanded into custody three suspects linked to the murder of a 13-year-old boy of Mafi Dove in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

John Evans Ocran who presided, did not take the pleas of the trio, and asked them to re-appear on September 15, this year, to allow the Police to gather more evidence for prosecution.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Nene Oman, told the court that Doe Tsidi, 22, alias ‘land guard’ who is the prime suspect is alleged to have committed the crime with a 60-year-old woman, Elizabeth Adiku Okudjeto, and 52-year-old Froda Ekpe, leader of Shelter Pentecostal Ministry at Mafi Aflokope.

He said investigations revealed that on Sunday, August 29, the prime suspect, Doe Tsidi, lured the deceased to the bank of ‘Blakoe’ stream and murdered him.

Police sources say the decapitated body Kofi Kuzagbe, was deposited in the stream and his head transported to Aflokope where it was hidden in a farm.

The Police have retrieved a knife suspected to have been used in committing the crime.

In a related development, Inspector Prince Dogbatse, Deputy Volta Regional Public Affairs Officer of Police in a statement, appealed to members of the public to provide information that could help unravel the mystery surrounding the murder.

He further cautioned the public to desist from circulating pictures of the decapitated body of the deceased on social media platforms, as such acts had diverse impact on the victim’s families.

GNA