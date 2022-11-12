Teacher Unions End Strike

A strike by teacher unions in the country has been called off following a restraining order issued by an Accra High Court.

Three teacher unions namely Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Ghana National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) had abandoned classrooms since November 4, 2022, demanding the withdrawal of the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as Director General of the Ghana Education Service.

After refusing to submit to a directive by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to return to the classroom, the commission secured a restraining order yesterday against the strike.

The Labour Court 2, presided over by Justice Ananda Aikins, granted a NLC’s motion for interlocutory injunction for 10 days, asking the teacher unions to submit to the directive to engage the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations on the issue.

President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonou told newsmen after the court proceedings that they would comply with the order of the court.

“We can’t disrespect the court order. To that end, we are telling all our members to resume work on Monday. Every teacher should go to work on Monday,” he stated.

He continued that NAGRAT members are law abiding citizens, “We have asked our members to call off the strike and go back to the classrooms, and also ensure that the directive of the Labour Commission is adhered to.”

According to him, the NLC directed them to engage the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and report to the commission on November 16, 2022.

“We are determined to do that in our engagement with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Employment,” he added.

President of the GNAT, Rev. Isaac Owusu said his side had had a “constructive meeting” with the authorities on the matter, noting that the parties had to continue with the deliberations at a later day.

“We have not ended the meeting, the agreement here is that the two parties have agreed that we should adjourn and resume tomorrow at 2:00pm,” he stressed.

By Ernest Kofi Adu