Tema Traditional Council Suspends Chief Fisherman For Campaigning For Mahama

The Tema Traditional Council (TTC) has suspended indefinitely one of its two chief fishermen for openly campaigning for former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer, National Democratic Congress.

Nii Adjierteh Mator III, Chief fisherman of Ashaaman, is said to have openly told residents to vote for Mr Mahama, and Isaac Ashai Odamtten, NDC parliamentary candidate for Tema East, during a mini rally held at the Kplejootsoshishi at Tema Newtown recently when the former president visited the area.

Nii Amarh Somponu II, Tema Shipi and spokesperson for the Council, announcing the suspension, said Nii Mator’s behaviour was against the laws of the country and their resolve for all traditional leaders to stay away from politics and refrain from openly supporting any candidate.

Nii Somponu added that “his action is an embarrassment and betrayal to the Council. He is therefore suspended from all traditional activities until further notice”.

He indicated that in line with the suspension, he would be excluded from all Council meetings, while his colleague Chief Fisherman for Awudum take charge of the entire beaches of Tema.

He stressed that for the suspension to be relooked at; the chief fisherman must show remorse, openly retract his pronouncement and apologize for going against their resolutions just as he made the statement in public.

The Council noted that this was the first time a traditional leader had openly campaigned for a political party and therefore the needful must be done, explaining that anybody could report his actions to the Judicial Committee of the Council and if found culpable could lead to his destoolment.

Nii Sompuno advised traditional leaders against engaging in politics as that could taint their image, emphasizing that chiefs must accommodate all and make their choice by voting for their favourites on election day instead of campaigning for a political party.

Meanwhile, when contacted for his reaction, Nii Mator said he acknowledged erring and therefore apologized to the Council and asked for forgiveness and promised never to repeat that act.

GNA