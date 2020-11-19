Court To Rule On T’di Missing Girls Case In January 2021

A Sekondi High Court trying the suspected Nigerian kidnappers in the Takoradi missing girls’ case has reserved ruling to January 28, 2021 no case submission by the suspects.

The cross examination of the 23rd and the last Prosecution witness in the Takoradi missing girls’ case came to an end today Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The court, presided by Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong after over two hours cross examination of Detective Chief Inspector Dorcas Asare, by counsel for Samuel Udoetuk, the prime suspect, George Esiful-Ansah; counsel for the second accused, Mark Bosia got to his feet to make a submission of no case for his client, John Oji.

He said considering what had happened with respect to the second accused person, he should be acquitted and discharged since there was no evidence incriminating him.

However, Justice Adjei-Frimpong indicated that the lawyer for second accused person should rather file a written submission of no case for the prosecution to also respond.

The judge therefore called the lawyers for the accused persons and the Chief State Attorney, Patience Klinogo for a brief conference.

After that the judge explained to the court and the seven- member jury that looking at the voluminous nature of the various exhibits and the number of prosecution witnesses in the case he had to give some ample time for the lawyer of John Oji to file his case and for the prosecution to respond.

He, therefore, asked the lawyer to file his written submission of no case on December 8, 2020 and also told the prosecution to submit their response on December 22, 2020.

He said after that, the court would also go through the documents from both parties.

He then set January 28, 2021 as the day the court would rule on whether to acquit and discharge the second accused person or asked the lawyer to open his defence.

He said on that day, the court might also give other directives as far as the case is concerned.

He reminded the jury of the oath they had taken and the need to be guided by it during the break.

He, however, added that the ruling on the submission of no case would be done in the absence of the jury.

The jury requested that the court should arrange so that the members, the defence lawyers, the chief State Attorney and the judge himself could visit where the suspect, Samuel Udoetuk Wills used to stay and some of the crime scenes.

The judge declined the request and explained that some of the witnesses had already described how the residence of the suspect looked like and that videos of the crime scenes had also been shown in court.

The judge later asked Detective Chief Inspector Dorcas Asare that throughout the investigations how many languages did Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Oji speak.

