The Money, Cars, Mansions, Fame, The Good Life Is All Vanity – Popular Actor Yul Edochie Says As He Survives Ghastly Accident – PHOTOS

It was Testimony Tuesday for Nollywood actor turned politician Yul Edochie as he survived a ghastly auto crash while travelling.

Yul shared on Instagram that he was travelling to the East from Lagos and just before he got to Ore in Ondo State, he lost control of the vehicle which started veering off to the right and eventually crashed in a gutter.

He’s thankful he came out with a few cuts and bruises.

Yesterday I miraculously survived this terrible accident.

All I can say is ‘thank you Lord, thank you Jesus, thank you Jehovah, God is real and God is alive.

Thank you blessed mother Mary.

I left Lagos yesterday heading to the east, just before I got to Ore doing 100-120km, my car lost control and started veering off to the right. I tried to steer it back on track and the next thing I knew I was upside down tumbling till the car finally ended up in a gutter.

Miraculously I came out alive with few cuts and bruises.

I thank the Almighty God for his mercies, I thank our blessed mother Mary, and to all the Angels sent by God to protect me always, thank you.

I also thank all my fans and friends all over the world who always pray for me and wish me well.

God is alive.

Life can end in a second. The money, the cars, the mansions, the fame, the good life, all vanity.

Be close to God.

God is everything!

Source: bellanaija.com