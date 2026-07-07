Tottenham Sign Sandro Tonali In £100m Club- Record Deal

Sandro Tonali

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United in a club-record deal worth up to £100 million.

The 26-year-old joins Spurs after three seasons at St James’ Park, with the North London club agreeing to pay an initial £92.5 million plus a further £7.5 million in performance-related add-ons after an earlier £80 million bid was rejected.

Tonali said he was convinced to join Tottenham after an extensive conversation with head coach, Roberto De Zerbi.

“I spoke to the head coach for close to two hours about the club, the fans, the stadium and our football. It was like magic because I knew immediately that I had to sign for Tottenham,” he said.

The Italy international becomes Tottenham’s second major signing of the summer following the arrival of Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for £85 million.

In a farewell message, Tonali thanked Newcastle, manager Eddie Howe, his teammates and supporters for their unwavering support during his time at the club.

De Zerbi described the midfielder as a “special player” with exceptional technical ability and football intelligence, adding that Tottenham supporters would appreciate his qualities.