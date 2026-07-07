Black Queens Name 27- Player Provisional Squad For 2026 WAFCON

Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Björkegren, has named a 27-player provisional squad for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), blending experienced campaigners with emerging talents ahead of the tournament in Morocco.

Captain Portia Boakye leads the squad, with key players including Grace Asantewaa, Princess Marfo, Alice Kusi, Evelyn Badu, Stella Nyamekye, Jennifer Cudjoe, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and Princella Adubea all earning places as Ghana targets a strong showing at the continental championship.

The provisional squad also features a number of home-based players, highlighting the continued impact of the Ghana Women’s Premier League on the national team. FC Samartex Ladies’ Cynthia Konlan Fiindib, Jonina Ladies’ Osman Huzeima and Ampem Darkoa Ladies’ Ajegipina Zakaria are among the local stars selected for the squad.

The Black Queens are expected to assemble in camp in the coming days as preparations gather pace for the competition.

Ghana have been drawn in Group D, where they will begin their campaign against Cape Verde on July 29 before taking on Cameroon on August 2 and Mali on August 6.

All three group-stage matches will be played at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca as the Black Queens aim to progress to the knockout stages of the tournament.

By Wletsu Ransford