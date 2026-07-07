Neymar Retires After Brazil’s World Cup Exit

Neymar

Brazil forward Neymar has announced his retirement from international football following his country’s 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup.

The 34-year-old made his final appearance for the Selecao as a second-half substitute, but could not prevent Brazil’s early exit despite converting a late penalty. Erling Haaland’s brace inspired Norway to a famous victory and ended Brazil’s hopes of winning a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

An emotional Neymar confirmed his decision after the match, saying his international journey had come to an end.

“It started here at MetLife Stadium and I finished here. It is now over,” he said.

The penalty was Neymar’s 80th goal for Brazil, extending his record as the country’s all-time leading scorer, although it was his first international goal in nearly three years after an injury-hit period.

Brazil head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, described the result as heartbreaking but praised his players for their commitment throughout the tournament.

Neymar leaves the national team after a career that promised much but ultimately fell short of World Cup glory. Since making his debut as an 18-year-old, he featured in four World Cups, with Brazil’s best finish coming in 2014 when injury ruled him out before the hosts’ historic 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany.

Despite winning the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona and Olympic gold with Brazil in 2016, Neymar’s international honours were limited to the Olympic title and the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, bringing to a close one of the most celebrated yet unfulfilled careers in Brazilian football history.