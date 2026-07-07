Carlos Queiroz Steps Down After Black Stars World Cup Exit

Carlos Queiroz

Carlos Queiroz has resigned as head coach of Ghana after just three months in charge, following the Black Stars’ exit from the World Cup.

The 73-year-old was appointed in April 2026.

He guided Ghana to third in Group L with a win over Panama, a draw against England, and a loss to Croatia. Their tournament ended in the first knockout round after a 1-0 defeat to Colombia.

Queiroz was taking charge at his fifth consecutive World Cup, having previously managed Iran, Portugal, and Egypt. He was one of two World Cup coaches to depart on Sunday, with Jordan also parting ways with Jamal Sellami after a fourth-place finish in Group J.

In a statement on social media, Queiroz called his time with Ghana a journey of “pride” and said the team had restored “respect and credibility” to the Black Stars on the world stage.

“The future of the Black Stars will not be built only on the pitch,” he wrote. “Success must start off the field, by creating the best possible environment to prepare, protect and develop Ghana’s extraordinary football talent.”

Despite reaching the knockout stage, Ghana’s tactics were questioned. The team scored two goals and conceded three across four matches. Queiroz still praised his players and staff for their “courage, commitment and unwavering dedication.”

Ghana now turns to Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying, which begins in September. The Black Stars are in Group C with Ivory Coast, The Gambia, and Somalia as they chase qualification for the 2027 finals in East Africa.

They missed out on the 2025 AFCON — the first time the four-time champions failed to qualify since 2004. The Ghana Football Association is yet to announce Queiroz’s replacement.