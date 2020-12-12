‘Training With Ronaldo Was Like War’

Dimitar Berbatov and Ronaldo

Dimitar Berbatov has revealed the extreme lengths Cristiano Ronaldo reaches to help maintain his impressive physique and form including avoiding drinking at Christmas parties.

Despite turning 36 next February, the Portuguese star is showing no signs of slowing down as he continues to star for Juventus at the highest level – including netting a brace at Barcelona in the Champions League midweek.

Berbatov states that Ronaldo’s fitness stems from years of dedication to his training and dieting regime back to when they were team-mates at Manchester Untied.

The Bulgarian played together with Ronaldo at Old Trafford during the 2008-09 campaign and admitted his old teammate set the bar for fitness standards.

“I have been a lucky guy to share that season together. He took extreme care of himself,” he told Marca.

“Then he would stay to do extra work shooting on goal. After, he would go swimming and go back to the gym. He was determined to be the best,” he added.

Berbatov added that Ronaldo’s competitiveness even extended to training matches, where he was desperate to win and that even at festive times he would remain professional to his very high training standards.

“Training with him was like war, because I didn’t think about anything other than winning everything, including the little games we organized.

“But that wasn’t bad, on the contrary. He was a good kid, who increased the competitive atmosphere of the team,” he added.

“He was fun and affectionate. At the Christmas parties we organized the players had a great time, but very professional. I never saw him drink even on those days,” he said.

Ronaldo has enjoyed yet another sensational start to the season, netting 12 goals in just 10 games, and along with Lionel Messi, Berbatov believes the sport will miss their world class abilities once they retire.

“When Cristiano retires, of course, other stars will arrive, but until he and Messi hang up their boots, we will not realize the size of these two athletes that we now see every day,” he added.