German Ambassador Congratulates Akufo-Addo

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, has congratulated President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.

He took to Twitter to congratulate Mr Akufo-Addo.

“Congratulations to @NAkufoAddo on his re-election as President of Ghana. 🇩🇪 and 🇬🇭 will continue our strong partnership. I’m confident that any disputes with regard to the elections will be resolved through legal means,” he tweeted.

Mr Akufo-Addo won his re-election on December 9, 2020, after polling 51.59% in the December 7, 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue