Trotro Driver Kills Policeman At Bawaleshie

The late Sergeant Moses Appiah

The Madina police in Accra have mounted a search for a commercial vehicle (trotro) driver who allegedly ran over a police officer, killing him at Bawaleshie road near UPSA.

Suspect Osei Bonsu, in charge of a Ford Transit bus with the number GR4880-20, ran over Sergeant Moses Appiah, when the police officer and another officer attempted to arrest him for picking a passenger at an unauthorized zone.

Sgt. Appiah, according to eyewitnesses, was trapped under the vehicle and dragged on the floor to about 50 metres.

The police officer sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital but died on arrival.

According to the police, immediately the vehicle stopped, the recalcitrant driver bolted together with his mate (name withheld), but the mate was later arrested by the police.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Effia Tenge, said Osei Bonsu, on Friday at about 9 am, was driving with two persons on board from Madina heading for the Bawaleshie direction on the UPSA road.

On reaching a section of the road in front of the Trinity Theological Seminary, he was stopped by Sgt. Appiah and one other officer of Madina MTTD officer after being pursued for loading at an unauthorized place and obstruction of other road users at the Madina Zongo Junction.

“After he was intercepted, Sgt. Appiah stood in front of the vehicle and ordered the driver to come down from the vehicle,” adding that without any provocation, the driver became furious and moved the car in the process, hitting the policeman and dragging him on the floor to about 50 metres.

“The suspect driver after committing the act fled the scene with his vehicle and abandoned the car at a distance and bolted. The mate was later arrested by some members of the public and brought to the police station but the driver is still on the run,” she narrated.

(Lindatenyah@gmail.com)

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey