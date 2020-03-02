Nominations Open For Ghana Event Awards

Merqury Quaye

The organisers of the Ghana Event Awards opened nominations last week for this year’s awards.

The awards scheme, which is aimed at rewarding event excellence, has been running for the past three years and has carved a niche for itself in that regard.

This year’s event, which is the fourth edition, promises nothing but unique activities bigger than previous editions. Over the years, it has celebrated hardworking players in the music industry.

According to organisers, interested stakeholders and event organisers are encouraged to download nomination forms from www.ghanaeventawards.org. The nomination forms can also be filled and submitted online.

Some of the categories for the awards scheme powered by Event Guide Africa and Rythmz Africa include most influential event of the year, best outdoor event of the year, most prestigious event of the year, best event venue of the year, best security service of the year, among others.