Aggerh, Kate Retain GNPC Fastest Titles

Kate receiving her prize from a GNPC official. With them are other athletes and Reks Brobby

University of Development Studies’ (UDS) Kate Agyeman on Saturday delivered a spirited performance to defend her Northern Region GNPC Ghana Fastest Human (GFH) title in Tamale.

The member of the GNPC Speedster Club finished in 11:52, beating UDS’ Rafiatu Nuhu (11:70), with Barikisu Issahaku also from UDS finishing third in 11: 70.

Likewise, Barnabas Aggerh, also from UDS, dominated the male category after recording 10:05, while Ansah Sarfo and Abdul Rashid followed, finished in second and third places in 10:20 and 10:43 respectively.

A GNPC representative, Edward Atiyaba, urged the athletes to train harder to better their times and get the opportunity to represent the nation at the forthcoming Olympic Games in Japan.

He mentioned that GNPC will continue to support laudable ventures that put Ghanaians on the world map.

He inspired the sprinters, saying, “Be innovative, creative and dare to do better always, as this is the beginning of greater things to come.”

After the event, Reks Brobby, founder of Ghana Fastest Human, spoke highly of the participants and urged them to train harder to better their times.

Dennis Amponsah did 10:31 to win in the boys’ U-18 category, while Agnes Dufie recorded 12:34 to dominate in the ladies’ version.

The Cape Coast Stadium next hosts the regional meet on March.

Participants who excelled at the Aliu Mahama Stadium were presented with goodies from sponsors like GNPC, GCB, Adidas, Moringa King, Indomie Instant Noodles, Global Media Alliance and others.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum