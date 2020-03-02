Eikwe Hospital Gets High Dependency Unit

Ebenezer Kwaw (3rd left) joined by other officials to cut the tape to commission the unit

Meridian Logistics and Engineering (MLE) Limited has constructed and equipped a High Dependency Unit for the St. Martin de Porres Hospital at Eikwe in the Western Region.

The unit would, among other things, help improve medical services at the hospital.

At a brief inauguration ceremony, Ebenezer Kwaw, Head of Projects at MLE, a wholly-owned Ghanaian company, said they were resolved to project the company’s core value, which is safety.

“It is in the light of this that we were moved to undertake the completion of the project because we value the lives of people. The project is part of our corporate social responsibility as a safety-driven company,” he stressed.

He said prior to the project, the hospital did not have sufficient capacity to handle conditions which needed urgent attention.

“The new unit would, therefore, help manage critical conditions of patients who needed urgent attention but had to travel long distances to access high dependency healthcare,” he noted.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Paul Cooper, said formerly when surgical operations were carried out, the patients were immediately sent to the wards irrespective of their conditions.

He said the right procedure was that after patients were operated upon, they needed to be sent to a recovery room until they become stable before taken them to the ward for the normal care.

“We are, therefore, grateful to Meridian Logistics for the construction of the unit which has a well-equipped recovery room. It would help reduce maternal deaths and save more lives,” he added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Eikwe