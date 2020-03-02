Rev. Eddy Eyison Cautions Ambolley

Rev. Eddy Eyison

Gospel musician Rev. Eddy Eyison has advised Gyedu Blay Ambolley to refrain from making defamatory statements that seek to undermine the credibility of some personalities in the music industry.

He also cautioned the media to crosscheck facts before publication and not allow themselves to be used by unscrupulous people with selfish interests.

A week ago, Gyedu Blay Ambolley alleged that some members of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) such as Okyeame Kwame, Bessa Simons Ben Brako and TiC benefited from the GH¢2 million given to MUSIGA by the late President Atta Mills’ government.

He said in an interview on 3FM that the former President of MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kufuor (Obour), the recipient of the cash then, shared the money meant for the union to the musicians close to him.

Reacting to the claims made by Ambolley, Rev. Eyison challenged Ambolley to produce evidence of wrongdoings against those members of MUSIGA.

He described the allegations as a mere fabrications only to throw dust into the eyes of the stakeholders in the music industry.

Rev. Eyison called on the stakeholders in music industry to beware of some industry players who go round making allegations they cannot prove with evidence.

He, therefore, advised Gyedu Blay Ambolley to apologise to the four musicians to avoid being dragged to court for defamation.

Meanwhille, Gyedu Blay Ambolley says the 72-hour ultimatum given to him by Okyeame Kwame to retract and apologise over a defamatory comment he made against him and others is not enough.

According to him, he is not ready to apologise within the 72 hours, emphasising that he will need a week to make his checks and revert accordingly.

By George Clifford Owusu