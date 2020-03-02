All Set For Heritage Month Celebration

Samuel Attah Mensah

Citi FM, in collaboration with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has officially launched this year’s edition of the annual Heritage Month Celebration in Accra

Heritage Month is organised every year in March to celebrate Ghana’s culture, heritage and to promote tourism.

The celebration is marked with a seven-day road trip of Ghana, on-air series on the history and dynamic cultures of Ghana.

Several dignitaries, including the Accra Mayor, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah; CEO of Omni Media Limited, Samuel Attah Mensah; CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang, Jerry Ahmed, CEO of Coast Development Authority, among others, graced the launch ceremony which was held at the headquarters of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Attah Mensah, who outlined the activities for the Heritage Month, said March is a month to learn, appreciate, celebrate and tell the story of Ghana in various ways.

He explained that the month of March was chosen to commemorate Ghana’s heritage to coincide with the country’s Independence Day on March 6, and also a way of showcasing what Ghana has.

Mr. Attah Mensah said partnering key institutions was apt to ensure that the gains made by Citi FM and Citi TV were consolidated, and called on other media houses to help to build the Ghanaian identity.

He hinted that every weekday morning in March, Citi FM’s Breakfast Show will host personalities adept in the history of Ghana.

The Omni Media Limited CEO said aside from that, there would be the Heritage Caravan which would explore 12 out of the 16 regions in Ghana in seven days, adding that the caravan would run from the March 1 to March 7, 2020.

He mentioned that from March 12 to 14, 2020, the Heritage Art Festival would be held at the forecourt of the AMA.

Also at the forecourt of the AMA on March 14, 2020, Citi FM and Citi TV would treat taste buds to delicious food from across Ghana with the ‘Back to Your Village Bazaar’.

On March 21, Citi TV would host an event dubbed ‘Accra Music Expo 2020’.

The celebration would be climaxed with a musical concert dubbed ‘Music of African Origin’ on March 28, 2020 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Mr. Attah Mensah expressed the hope that with the new partnership from the AMA and the GTA, they would be able to take the event to the next level.

Mr. Adjei Sowah commended Citi FM for the initiative and accepting the AMA to be a partner.

Mr. Agyemang said looking at the history of tourism in Ghana and how Ghana has managed to grow, the partnership would be a great opportunity to tell the Ghanaian story.

By George Clifford Owusu