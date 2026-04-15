Unidentified Men Disrupt UDS VC Selection Process

Some unidentified men on Monday disrupted the council meeting to select a new Vice Chancellor (VC) for the University for Development Studies (UDS).

Sources indicate that the incident occurred when the council members were going through a process in the selection of a candidate among three shortlisted applicants for appointment as Vice Chancellor of the university.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that two men carrying pistols entered the location and asked the council not to proceed to take a decision on who becomes the next Vice Chancellor, bringing the meeting to an end.

“They walked to the Chairman, who later placed a call to someone we don’t know, and the meeting was brought to an abrupt end. My question is, how they knew where the meeting was being conducted, and where was the security? I believe it was planned,” the source revealed.

The source disclosed that following a similar disruption that occurred in 2021 during the same process, authorities of the school should have beefed up security to prevent recurrence of the issue.

“From what happened in 2021, they should have beefed up security to ensure this doesn’t repeat again,” the source added.

Information also indicates that the group which stormed the meeting are said to have objected to one of the leading contenders, Professor Paul Kwame Nkegbe, claiming he is not a native of the area and, therefore, does not deserve to be selected as the Vice Chancellor.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah