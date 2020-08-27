US Sporting Events Cancelled Over Jacob Blake Shooting

A number of major sporting events in the US have been cancelled in direct response to the shooting of an African-American, Jacob Blake.

Blake was shot last week in Wisconsin.

The sporting events that have been cancelled as a result of the shooting are three NBA play-off games, two Major League Baseball matches.

Additionally, three WNBA fixtures and five Major League soccer games, have also been postponed.

There has been civil unrest in the US as a result of the shooting.

Blake was shot seven times by a white police officer, few months after an African-American, George Floyd was allegedly killed by another white male police officer, Derek.

By Melvin Tarlue