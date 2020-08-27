Free SHS Is Historic – Kweku Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr

THE Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr., says the Free Senior High School (SHS) initiative introduced by the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration is a “groundbreaking” policy that is almost peerless in the history of the country.

He has accordingly urged members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to joke with the programme, as it is “historic.”

The government said over 1.2 million children had benefited from the policy as the students enjoy everything free on campus and even day students are entitled to free launch.

However, the NDC and its leader, ex-President John Dramani Mahama, have not relented on their constant attacks, taking a swipe at the policy at any given opportunity.

Mr. Mahama said the Free SHS was implemented without ‘proper’ consultation with stakeholders and his consistent attacks had made President Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to conclude that when Mr. Mahama is given the opportunity to return to power he will cancel the programme.

On Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’ show yesterday, Mr. Baako said, “The successful implementation of the free SHS is groundbreaking. It’s historic. It is not a joke. It’s a huge investment in our human resource development; big, big time social investment.”

“Nobody should underestimate that. As a socialist myself, sometimes I envy the NPP for executing this broad-based social intervention. It’s no joke. Take it from me. It needed courage,” he added.

By Ernest Kofi Adu