LeBron James, LA Lakers Vote To Boycott NBA Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James have voted to boycott the rest of the NBA playoffs.

They have also voted to

end the current season immediately.

The votes are in protest against racial injustice and police brutality following the shooting of an African-American man, Jacob Blake.

Already, Wednesday night’s NBA playoff games were all postponed after player boycotts, and it now seems the season could be over.

MLS, WNBA, MLB players follow NBA in boycotting games over Jacob Blake.

Blake was shot seven times by a white police officer last week in Wisconsin. He was seen entering a car while wearing white top, with two white police officers following him to the car and one of them eventually shot him upon entering the car.

The LA Clippers have also voted against continuing the NBA season inside the bubble at Walt Disney World, leaving the season in a near-unsavable position.

Players were set to meet again today at 11am US time [4pm UK time], to discuss and make a plan for their next steps.

The Milwaukee Bucks have also refused to play against the Orlando Magic in game five of their playoff series.

By Melvin Tarlue