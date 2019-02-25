Veep To Launch GNPC Ghana Fastest Human

Reks Brobby



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will grace the official launch of this year’s GNPC ‘Ghana’s Fastest Human’ race with his heavy presence as the special guest of honour, Reks Brobby, founder, Ghana Fastest Human, has said.

Scheduled for March 15 at the Accra Stadium Sports Hall in the morning, participants, as usual, will battle for honours in the 100 metres U-10, 15, 18 and seniors male and female categories

“We are set for the big launch; no doubt the vice president’s coming to grace the event will add some bite to it. We have had the president himself, Nana Addo, grace one of the launches for us. We are, indeed, grateful for their presence.

“It goes to show the importance the two gentlemen attach to athletics and our quest to revive it in our schools in particular and Ghana as a whole. We are looking forward to a great launch and a spectacular competition,” Brobby said.

The GNPC ‘Fastest Human’ initiative, launched close to a decade ago, seeks to restore the dwindling fortunes of athletics (sprint) in the country.

So far, it has identified some talents and has nurtured them to make representation for Ghana in the forthcoming 2020 Olympics.

