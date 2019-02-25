Francis Adjei Headlines Concert In USA

Francis Adjei

Media Excel Production will host the maiden of edition of a gospel musical concert dubbed ‘Francis Adjei Live Texas’ on Saturday, March 30 at the Divine Grace Church in Texas, United States of America (USA).

The event, which is being organised in collaboration with Praise Jam Inc., will bring together award-winning local and US-based gospel music giants on one platform to entertain gospel music fans.

Elder Francis Adjei, who is regarded as one of the celebrated and influential worship leaders, is the headline artiste.

The celebrated gospel artiste, who has been doing gospel music for the past three decades, explained that he will use the concert to thank God and his fans for supporting him throughout his gospel musical career.

Known for his inspiring praise and worship songs, Elder Francis Adjei has promised to perform all his hit songs such as ‘Metwere Obotan Bi’, ‘Donkor’, ‘God You Are So Good’, ‘Sing Unto The Lord’, ‘He’s Alive’ and a host of others.

The event will also showcase spectacular performances from seasoned gospel stars like SP Kofi Sarpong, Helena Rhabbles, Stella Aba Seal, PIWC Choir, Divine Grace Choir, Methodist Choir, among others.

The organisers disclosed that similar event will also be held in UK, Holland, Germany, among others, to promote Ghanaian gospel music on the various international music platforms.

It is aimed at creating a platform for gospel music fans to enjoy thrilling soul-touching performances from Elder Francis Adjei and other performing artistes billed to perform at the event.

By George Clifford Owusu