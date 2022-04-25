VGMAs 2022 Scheduled For May

Diana Hamilton

The 2022 edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) has been scheduled for May 6 and 7 in Accra.

The awards scheme which is designed to recognise and celebrate the hard work and dedication of various musicians and players in the music industry has been touted as the biggest event in the country.

It will bring a host of artistes, celebrities, and personalities under one umbrella to celebrate Ghanaian music and reward the efforts of musicians in Ghana.

Since its inception, the awards scheme has over the years grown into the most-anticipated entertainment event in the Ghanaian music industry.

With only few weeks to the event, BEATWAVES gathered that this year’s awards ceremony, which is the 23rd edition, would witness performances by some selected music heavyweights, as well as some of the nominees. The organisers are yet to confirm the list of artistes invited to perform at the event.

The organisers have assured Ghanaians of a historic and memorable event for this year’s edition of the awards ceremony.

Six artistes, including rapper Sarkodie, highlife artiste Kuami Eugene, ‘Touch It’ hitmaker KiDi, gospel maestro Joe Mettle, afrobeat artiste King Promise, and ‘Second Sermon’ singer Black Sherif, earned nominations in the Artiste of the Year category for this year’s ceremony.

Artistes tipped to win awards at the event include Diana Hamilton, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Okyeame Kwame and a host of others.

BY George Clifford Owusu