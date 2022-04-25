MS-Soccer Group Unveils New Jerseys

Some of the players in their home jersey. INSET: Mark Sena Sakoe

Lower tier side, MS-Soccer Group, has launched its new set of jerseys for this year’s season.

The ceremony saw the unveiling of the club’s home jersey – green and black top over black shorts and the away jersey – yellow and wine top over wine shorts.

Club President, Mark Sena Sakoe, said the initiative forms part of plans to move the club to a higher pedestal.

The club will be participating in the upcoming Ashanti Regional Division Three League, and would be playing their home games at the Prempeh College Park.

They will begin their campaign against Ahenema United this Wednesday, and Dabo Soccer Academy on Saturday.

BY Kofi Owusu Aduonum