Bayern Win 10th Bundesliga Title

Bayern Munich won a historic 10th Bundesliga title in succession as they strolled to a 3-1 win against Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Serge Gnabry put Bayern ahead after 15 minutes with a volley from the edge of the penalty area. Robert Lewandowski doubled the hosts’ advantage with a close-range finish on 34 minutes, after a defensive mistake from Dortmund.

Emre Can pulled one back for Dortmund from the penalty spot after 52 minutes, but any nerves about a tense finish were allayed when Jamal Musiala scored with seven minutes remaining to finish the game.

The title is Julian Nagelsmann’s first as Bayern coach, but continues an era of dominance that has not been seen before in Germany. No one had won more than three Bundesliga titles in a row before Bayern’s run.

“Just for these moments… this is the best,” said Thomas Muller, who became the first player to win 11 league titles. “This is not boring. This is outstanding. The more you win, the greedier you get every year.”

Bayern wrapped up the title with five games to spare after beating Dortmund for a second time in the Bundesliga this campaign, with the first, a 3-2 win, coming on December 4.