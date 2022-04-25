Elizha Vows To Fight For Love In New Single ‘Police’

Elizha

Elizha is turning heads with every move she makes. She is getting the attention of her target audience, and the effort she is putting in looks quite seamless. Elizha, real name Michelle Elizabeth, was born in Chicago to Ghanaian and Nigerian parents. And like most music makers, she’s had a soft spot for music from a very young age.

In the quest to become of one the best, she resorted to talent shows and other entertainment events. Elizha is up for the challenge now, and you can simply tell by her charisma. The world is watching, and Elizha is readying for the limelight.

Elizha has already shared the stage with some of Africa’s best talents including Peter of PSquare. She is on a mission to cement her legacy in this industry, and with the volume of talent she possesses; it shouldn’t be long before we see her name amongst the best.

Having signed with Hitz in Motion, Elizha’s first release under her new management is dubbed ‘Police’. The mid-tempo afro-pop banger gets you moving your feet, and dancing to its rhythm and melodic vocals as soon as you hear it.

Relationships have their ups and downs, and it isn’t always rosy. No matter how cheerful and elated a couple may seem, there are occasional squabbles that’s being hidden deliberately from the public eye. Elizha, in this song, is touching on an issue that resonates well with lovers.

She gets candid, and lets the world know she isn’t one to relinquish fighting for love. Elizha recruited Citrusbeatz for the production on ‘Police’, and he didn’t fall short of expectations.

Stream ‘Police’ on all digital music stores via this link: https://songwhip.com/elizha/police