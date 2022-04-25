Glover Hub To Hold Praise Concert

Empress Gifty

Ghanaian gospel blogger and CEO of Glover’s Hub, Qweku Nyarko Glover, is set to host the maiden edition of ‘The Praise Concert’.

The concert, which promises to be fun-packed with great doses of inspiring song ministrations, is scheduled for May 8 at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu, at 4pm.

The event will provide a platform for believers to fellowship and have an extended time of worship in God’s presence.

The event will be used to raise funds to purchase relevant items to aid activities at the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra, as part of their corporate social responsibility efforts.

It will bring together exciting and chart-topping hitmakers of the year on one stage to thrill music lovers.

Ministering at the event include MOGmusic, Efe Grace, Praiz Giant, Eric Jeshrun, Kobby Salm, Kofi Karikari, Kwaku Teye and Empress Gifty.

Others are Kwame Gyan, Achiaa, Nathaniel Adomako, Joseph Matthew, Sam Oladotun, Hopeful Spirituals, among others.