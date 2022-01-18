Vic Mensa Allegedly Arrested In The US Over Mushroom At Customs

US rapper, Vic Mensa was allegedly arrested by US Customs Agents for returning from Ghana with a stash of mushrooms.

TMZ reported that the rapper was taken into custody Saturday at Dulles International Airport outside D.C. where he had just returned from Ghana.

According to the website’s law enforcement sources, Vic has pulled aside for a secondary search, and that’s when agents found what they believe are mushrooms.

The feds are still testing the substance they allegedly found to confirm it is what they think it is, the reports claim.

Vic was booked for felony narcotics possession. Fun fact: Psilocybin (the scientific name for shrooms) remains a Schedule I substance under federal law although there’s now a push in some states to legalize it and they’ve already been decriminalized in some communities.

Vic had been hanging in Ghana with Chance the Rapper and lots of people in high places. The duo posed for pics with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Chicago-born and raised artists had been in Ghana for a couple of weeks to encourage tourism.