Vlisco Announces Second Women’s Mentoring Programme

Edith Uyovbukerhi

Following the success of its inaugural mentoring programme, Vlisco has announced the second edition of its Women’s Mentoring Programme, designed to empower and support the brightest female talent across Ghana.

Coinciding with the celebrations around International Women’s Day and Vlisco Women’s Month, the textile company hosted an exclusive event at the World Trade Centre in Accra, inviting over 150 young women and special guests to hear about the inspiring stories and experiences of experts and past Vlisco ambassadors.

In true Vlisco fashion, three Ghanaian fashion designers showcased their latest collections interspersed with entertainment from musician Ekow Saxx, comedian Jacinta Ocansey and band Afro Maestro.

The Marketing Director for Vlisco, Stephen Badu, elaborated on the mission to impact the lives of young Ghanaian women, saying that 2019 was “an exciting year as we launched the first Women’s Mentoring Programme, and we had immense success and feedback from both the ambassadors and their respective mentees.”

Mr. Badu noted that the aim of the second edition “is to extend this opportunity to more young women in Ghana who can be supported through the journey of achieving their goals via insights from women who have walked the path before them.”

Current ambassador Edith Uyovbukerhi disclosed that her reign has been an honour with an incredible opportunity to share her life and journey with her mentee.

“It’s been a bigger privilege to be a part of her life and to impart into it. I have learnt from her and it has been a refreshing experience to watch her blossom so beautifully. I look forward to continuing this great experience with my new mentee,” she said.

The programme ended with the announcement of five new mentees selected to participate in the 2020 edition of the Vlisco Women’s Mentoring Programme.

Each former ambassador has been assigned one mentee as part of the year-long mentorship programme, creating a forum where they can actively engage with and have a positive impact on the younger generation who aspire to follow in their footsteps.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri