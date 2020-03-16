COVID-19 Outbreak: Ghana Entertainment Shows On Hold

Sister Derby at a previous Accra Fashion Week event

Following Ghana’s confirmation on having cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus, a number of events on the country’s entertainment calendar have been cancelled while others postponed.

This is to curb the spread of the virus which has already killed thousands around the world.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) first announced that two cases of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Ghana.

The cases, according to Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, were confirmed on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

On Sunday, it was announced that four more people tested positive to the virus.

Since Thursday, a lot of people have been reacting to the confirmation of the virus in Ghana in different ways.

A number of the country’s celebrities have taken to their social media platforms to urge their followers to stay safe out there while they take precautionary measures not to get infected.

Beyond that, a number of entertainment events have also been postponed.

Among them were 3Music Awards Fan Fest concert, which was to take place at Accra Polo Club on Saturday, 68th Legon Hall Artistes Night, The Bike & Car Show and Accra Fashion Week.

The Accra Fashion Week, which is slated to take place on March 26 to 30, has been postponed until October 1 to 5, 2020.

In a press statement, the organisers of disclosed that “we do not believe now is the best time to execute the event that hosts such a large attendance of international guests.”

Around the world, similar entertainment shows have also been cancelled as a result of the virus. Movie premieres for ‘No Time To Die’, ‘Fast & Furious 9’, ‘The New Mutants’ and many others have been postponed indefinitely.

The biggest yearly concert in the US, Coachella, which was scheduled to take place in April, has also been postponed to October.

By Francis Addo