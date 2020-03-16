Massive Turnout At Aayalolo Carnival

Officials from MTN making a presentation to one of a representative of the organisers

DOZENS OF vendors and patrons turned up at the maiden edition of the Aayalolo Food Carnival (AFC) held at the Alajo Park in Accra.

Held on Independence Day, the event showcased an array of products ranging from food items including fried chips and chicken, kenkey, banku with tilapia, snacks, local beverages such as ‘sobolo’, ‘asana’, home accessories, among others.

At about 10 am, several vendors had mounted up stands at the venue and business had begun in earnest.

Officials from telecommunications company MTN, supporters of the event, were also present to render some mobile services to the many patrons and vendors who graced the carnival, and made a presentation to the organizers.

There were some musical and dance performances from some youths in the community to provide some form of entertainment.

The Head of the organizing team, Abass, in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, stated that the event aimed at bringing businesses together to network and establish more business links.

Besides, it is aimed at providing a platform for businesses to exhibit their products to reach out to a larger customer base.

The event ate into the early hours of the evening and was climaxed with performances from several artistes, with participants singing and dancing along.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio